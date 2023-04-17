HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — The 2023 RBC Heritage is a tournament we will not soon forget, the play was exquisite, which is what we expect when 17 of the top twenty players in the world participate and the tournament ended in a three-hole playoff.

Getting the top players to compete was the biggest change this year from last year. The tournament was a designated event by the PGA Tournament but there were also new experiences for fans and players who had never come to Hilton Head the week after the Masters. This year, RBC Heritage added a concession area between holes two, three six and seven.

Tournament Director Steve Wilmot says this year was a success and the real work for next year begins today.

“Not just a good player in a group,” Wilmot said, “but two or three players in a group. It’s really spread things out, which has been wonderful. However, it also made us look at our operations and opportunities. It’s exciting. The food and beverage operations has been tremendous. The response to the merchandise sales has been tremendous.”

The expectation was 100,000 people over the course of the tournament— the official numbers are not in yet.