HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — He loves golf and loves life and now Jimmy Williams has the opportunity of a lifetime thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Williams recently had a heart transplant.

He was offered a chance to come to the RBC Heritage and get inside the ropes and a behind-the-scenes tour of the tournament.

He even got to ask questions to Masters champion Jon Rahm.

Williams is an avid golfer who had dreams of a PGA career – until his health issues arose. Now on the road to recovery, he has written a book about his experience and living each day to the fullest.

“I had a great recovery after two weeks I was already out of the hospital I was back playing golf again. Now it’s just the road back. This summer is filled up with golf tournaments. I hope I win some,” Jimmy told News 3.

“What’s it like to be here right now?”

“Awesome. I couldn’t think of anything different,” he said.