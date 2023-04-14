HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — Every time you buy a hot dog, hamburger soda or beer from a concession stand here at the RBC Heritage you aren’t just filling up your stomach, you are making a difference in the community.

That’s because the people who are serving you are there volunteering their time to make someone else’s life better.

The heat is on at the concession tent next to hole number 9.

Everyone’s thankful for the people manning it that know something about the heat and hard work, that the Hilton Head Firefighters Association is putting in—a total of 122 hours of work. They’re also in charge of the money, and the drinks and hoping to make $20,000 or more for local charities.

“I am already sweating and you don’t get that downtime in between calls,” said Sr. Firefighter Kyle Ramsey of the Hilton Head Fire Department. “So there’s no taking a shower after taking a call. It’s nonstop from open to close.”

The island rec center will be here dishing out burgers, sandwiches, pretzels and more all weekend long.

While they are having fun, this is serious business when it comes to making money—$25,000 or more to help local kids get a chance to experience camp, athletic programs and more.

“Everybody thinks that Hilton Head is all these rich kids but there’s a lot of families here that can’t afford summer camp or to put their kids in soccer. Money raised from this goes to our scholarship fund so it’s a really good event for us. We like to say that no child is denied recreation so money raised like this, on a gorgeous day like this is just awesome.”

And a staple on the road behind 15—the popcorn truck.

It actually belonged to Charles Frasier originally sold to the Vanlandingham Rotary who has run it during Heritage for close to 40 years.

Kevin Courtney from Vanlandingham Rotary says giving back is what the organization is all about.

“Rotary is all about service above self and giving back to the community,” Courtney said. “So we have raised a ton of money working at events like this and doing our televised auction over the years. Giving back millions to mostly children’s charities over the years. That’s what it’s all about.”

The Rotary and Fire Association have donated more than $500,00 each to charity in the past two decades.

All the organizations get a piece of the profits from the week’s food sales, but they get 100% of the tips that patrons give them.

The hope is that people won’t just walk away with some good food but a good feeling in their hearts by helping others.