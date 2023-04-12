HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — Many people say they will eat more food and drink more beverages than they will see golf shots this weekend.

That’s good news for the people in charge of feeding everyone who just happens to be a local chain ready to cook.

President of SERG Group, Alan Wolf said, “To us it means we are at home, doing what we should be doing which is protecting our turf.”

And for SERG group their turf is Bluffton and Hilton Head.

The restaurant chain beat out national providers for this contract and now serves all the food to all the patrons on the course during the week.

“To keep this local and to keep the representation with the volunteer organizations that have been here 25 plus years, and to be able to keep the food local and to increase the local aspect of it has been a blessing.”

Sandwiches, snacks, waters, sodas and—yes—beers.

There’s a little something for everyone who needs a break in between drives.

But SERG says this is not a little undertaking. And they need some help from friends in the area.

Volunteers from local schools and charities staff each tent on the course. Local companies offer up the best they have to serve to the public.

“We use Keegan Filling Farms Pork. They are out of Walterboro. We sold 2750 sandwiches of theirs last year, Wolf told News 3”

But pork is far from the only thing on the menu this year.

Tim Nelson SERG’s Executive Chef stated, “Get a pimento cheese sandwich or a hamburger or hot dog. It’s like, why not sell sushi? It’s beautiful weather, something nice and light but filling.”

The sushi is kept cold and made fresh on site and—yes—people have already started enjoying it instead of a typical burger or dog.