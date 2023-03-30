HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Among the latest commitments to the annual RBC Heritage is Justin Thomas, making his fifth start at the PGA Tour event.

He’s currently number 11 on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Thomas’ win at the PGA Championship last season made him the sixth player in the world since World War II to win 15 titles before the age of 30.

He is also the only player to win in each season from 2015-16 through 2021-22.

Heritage officials also announced Jason Day, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry will be competing at the 55th event from April 10 to 16.

They will be joined by defending champion Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Team RBC ambassadors Sam Burns, Corey Conners, Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young.

The RBC Heritage takes place over the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head.