Hilton Head’s RBC Heritage back on for June

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head stop on the PGA Tour was canceled a few weeks ago, but it’s back in business as a part of the adjusted schedule announced Thursday.
The RBC Heritage will be played Thursday, June 18 to Sunday, June 21 at Harbour Town Golf Links.
“It has been a whirlwind of emotions over the past month,” Tournament Director Steve Wilmot said. “We’re excited and grateful for the opportunity to host the event we work so hard for every single year and thank the PGA Tour for trusting us with this decision.”
But there are conditions — the big one being no spectators are allowed.
The first four events of the adjusted tour stops will be golfers and essential personnel only, and Gov. Henry McMaster said the weekend will be a broadcast-only event to ensure public safety.
“Some may regret that it will be a broadcast-only event this year, but it’s the right decision for the safety of our people and for the well-being of the Hilton Head Island community, which will remain our top priority,” McMaster said.
Take a look at the rest of the revised schedule:
- June 8-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
- June 15-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina
- June 22-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
- July 2-5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
- July 6-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
- July 13-19: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
- July 20-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
- July 27-August 2: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
- July 27-August 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California
- August 3-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California
- August 10-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
- August 17-23: THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts
- August 24-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Illinois
- August 31-September 7: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia