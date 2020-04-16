Hilton Head’s RBC Heritage back on for June

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head stop on the PGA Tour was canceled a few weeks ago, but it’s back in business as a part of the adjusted schedule announced Thursday.

The RBC Heritage will be played Thursday, June 18 to Sunday, June 21 at Harbour Town Golf Links.

“It has been a whirlwind of emotions over the past month,” Tournament Director Steve Wilmot said. “We’re excited and grateful for the opportunity to host the event we work so hard for every single year and thank the PGA Tour for trusting us with this decision.”

But there are conditions — the big one being no spectators are allowed.

The first four events of the adjusted tour stops will be golfers and essential personnel only, and Gov. Henry McMaster said the weekend will be a broadcast-only event to ensure public safety.

“Some may regret that it will be a broadcast-only event this year, but it’s the right decision for the safety of our people and for the well-being of the Hilton Head Island community, which will remain our top priority,” McMaster said.

Take a look at the rest of the revised schedule: