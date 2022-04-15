HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Patrick Cantlay found a way to steal the show after he birdied his final four holes to take a two-stroke lead.

Coming into the round, Cantlay needed to find a way to separate himself after finishing round one tied for fourth with six other golfers. Despite the strong, swirling wind, Cantlay managed to finish the round 4-under and posted a 67, two strokes ahead of second-place Robert Streb.

While Cantlay caught fire on the home stretch, Cameron Young (the previous tournament leader) struggled. Young posted a 73 in round two, taking 10 more additional strokes than he did on Thursday in round one.

Currently, the standings are:

1.) Patrick Cantlay -9

2.) Robert Streb -7

T3.) Cameron Tringale -6

T3.) Aaron Wise -6

T3.) Erik van Rooyen -6

T3.) Cameron Young -6

T3.) Joel Dahman -6

Starting on Saturday, the field will be reduced to the tournament’s top 70 golfers after the cut. Unfortunately, local golfers such as Bryson Nimmer (from Bluffton, S.C.) will be one of many who players cut. Nimmer finished the tournament 6-over.

Meanwhile, Brian Harman, from Savannah, made the cut tied for 56. Defending champion, Stewart also made the cut tied at 56.

Sepp Staka, a former UGA golfer, continues to play well in Heritage. He finished round two 5-under and tied eighth.