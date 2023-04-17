Hilton Head, S.C. (WSAV) – Matt Fitzpatrick stormed back in the final four holes to force a playoff with 2022 RBC Heritage Champion Jordan Spieth. Fitzpatrick won the tournament on the third playoff hole.

Fitzpatrick was 186 yards out on the third playoff hole and used a nine to put the ball within a foot of the cup. Spieth’s ball landed about 40 feet from the whole and he was not able to make his long birdie attempt.

Both competitors had makeable putts on the second playoff hole. However, both players misread putts, which forced them back to the 18th tee box for another sudden-death playoff hole.

Fitzpatrick takes home the purse of $3.6 million and 500 FedEx Cup. Speith takes home approximately $2.2 million, which is more than he received from last year’s win.