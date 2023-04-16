Hilton Head, S.C. (WSAV) – Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth are paired in the final Sunday group at the 2023 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Fitzpatrick surged into the 54-hour lead after firing an 63 (-8). Fitzpatrick’s 63 was the best round of the day. Cantlay also enjoyed a terrific day. He shot 66, one of nine players to post the score.

Spieth was one of the eight other players to register a 66. Spieth has scored lower each day of the tournament. Spieth is at -12, which is currently third place.

The final pairing will tee off at 1:00 p.m.

Savannah native Brian Harman carded a 69. He is currently tied for 16th. He will tee off at 11:54 a.m. and is paired with Patton Kizzire, from Sea Island.