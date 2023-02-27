HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — We are six weeks away from the 2023 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head. And the preparations are well underway. The grandstands start going up in early February and they are still not are not complete.

You also can expect many of the fan favorites including the opening ceremony. But there is a lot that is different this year as well. To start, this year RBC Heritage is a designated event.

Marketing Director Angela McSwain explains what that means.

“We were lucky enough to be named a designated event by the PGA Tour,” McSwain said. “What that means is that our purse has been elevated to $20 million dollars and we are guaranteed to have the best players on the PGA Tour compete.”

She said the purse will be $20 million this year which is an increase of $12 million from 2022. Also, there are new features fans and spectators will notice around the course.

The RBC Heritage at Hilton Head is from April 10 through April 16.