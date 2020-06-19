2020 RBC Heritage First Round Coverage

At the end of the first round at the rescheduled 2020 RBC Heritage, Ian Poulter is tied for the lead at -7 with a group of the game’s biggest stars nipping at his heels. Greg Talbott has your leaderboard, and WSAV Golf Insider Krista Dunton breaks down performances from Poulter (-7), Webb Simpson (-6) and Jordan Spieth (-5).

In the below video, watch Talbott and Dunton’s entire unedited conversation about the day’s action. The Berkeley Hall Head of Instruction has insights to players’ reactions to a fan-free experience, Spieth’s historic back nine, and more.