HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s been a little over six weeks since the end of RBC Heritage and the official attendance numbers are in.

This year, 116,000 people attended RBC Heritage from April 12 through 16. This is a big number, however, it is not a record. Back in 2019, the official number was 125,000. But there is one caveat about the 2019 number, it was determined based on the number of mailed tickets. Now, RBC Heritage Foundation uses scan data to determine the attendance number

We are still waiting on the official fundraising total, the amount is expected to be announced at the beginning of July.