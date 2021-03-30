PGA Tour to play another event in Lowcountry at Congaree Club

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – It turns out the RBC Heritage Classic won’t be the only PGA Tour event in the Lowcountry this year.

The PGA announced Tuesday that an as-of-yet unnamed tournament will come to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeway from June 10 to 13.

The tournament will replace the RBC Canadian Open, which was called off amid ongoing COVID restrictions in Canada.

Much like the RBC, the new tournament will run right up against a major. Congaree’s descent will come the week before the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

There will be a 156-player field and limited spectators.

Ridgeland will be the PGA’s third stop in the Palmetto State in as many months. The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island outside of Charleston will host the PGA Championship in May.