PGA pros descend on the Lowcountry as Palmetto Championship week gets underway

RIDGELAND, S.c. (WSAV) – For the second time in less than two months, the PGA Tour is making a stop in our backyard. This week, some of the best professional golfers will battle it out in Ridgeland, South Carolina to become the first-ever winner of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

We’ll crown the first-ever Palmetto Championship champion (did I say that right?) on this hole right here!



Hole 18, with a decent marsh to get over on the 2nd shot, is shaping up to be a fun one@WSAV @WSAVBlitz pic.twitter.com/givGd5E4jq — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) June 8, 2021

Congaree Golf Club, which stepped in to host the event after the Tour moved it from Canada due to COVID-19 concerns, has never hosted a PGA Tour event. That didn’t stop World No.1 golfer Dustin Johnson and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, as WSAV saw both golfers hitting the practice range Tuesday.

Couple of massive names on the @PGATour getting their first look at Congaree Golf Club and the Palmetto Championship!!



Brooks Koepka (green/teal) and World #1 golfer Dustin Johnson (blue shorts) on the range pic.twitter.com/PcfNzm9GwG — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) June 8, 2021

Much like Johnson and Koepka , Clemson legend Bryson Nimmer is likely to attract a huge fan club at the tournament this week. The Bluffton native is making his third professional start this week and saw a crowd of over one hundred people following him this past April at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island.

“You can’t keep those Clemson fans away which is awesome,” the former Hilton Head Christian standout said with a smile Tuesday. “There’s going to be a lot of them out here and I, hopefully, am going to be able to vibe off that all week and be able to have a good week with those guys watching, following, and keeping up with me.”

Nimmer is set to tee off on the 10th tee Thursday morning at 8:50 a.m. with Omar Uresti and Joseph Bramlett. The following are a few notable tee times and groupings for Round 1 of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree: