Peters talks life-changing draft day, summer with the Savannah Bananas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tristan Peters’ draft day experience wasn’t ‘perfect’ by any means.

The Savannah Bananas player was set up in a downtown Savannah coffee shop with friends and family to watch live, but moved it back home midway through because he was worried they would bother the customers with loud cheers.

Then, his dad shouted with excitement when he checked Twitter and saw Peters had been drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers. Problem was, the announcement hadn’t been made on live TV yet and his son wasn’t even fully aware of the life changing news. Peters can laugh about it now — the end result is what matters.

“It was so nerve-wracking the entire time the longer it went,” Peters explained. “It was unbelievable, crazy, and I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

Peters, a rising junior at Southern Illinois University, said he had his mind made up that he was going to turn pro before the draft even started. The junior centerfielder just need a team to take a chance on him.

“I was just trying to stay relaxed, but I obviously wasn’t,” Peters admitted. “I was super nervous just lying on the couch waiting for a phone call.”

With the weight finally lifted off his shoulders, Peters is ready to make the jump he’s been dreaming about for years. While Peters is thankful to get the opportunity, he said he will never forget his time with the Bananas for a multitude of reasons.

“I think it did way more than I expected it to. I came in and wanted to have fun and came in with the mindset that I wanted to learn how to deal with failure and have fun with it,” Peters added. “It kind of forced me to have fun even if I had a bad game or we lost. I think it’s taught me a lot and will help me a lot in my professional career.”

Peters isn’t sure when he will leave Savannah yet or if he will be available to play in Wednesday’s game at Historic Grayson Stadium. When he does eventually pack his bags and ship off to Milwaukee, Peters said he’s going to miss the energy and extracurricular activities that come with being a Banana on game day.

“I’ve never gone up to the plate so many times without being nervous. I’m still a little nervous, but I’m usually super nervous when we aren’t doing extra stuff like this, so I think it’s taught me how to deal with nerves.”