Peelin' it back with Bananas manager Tyler Gillum
SAVANNAH, (Ga.) - Inspired by '90 Feet With Jay Bilas', WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete is peeling back the curtain and finding out more about familiar faces in the local sports scene.
In the first installment, we catch up with Savannah Bananas manager Tyler Gillum to talk pregame meals and, of course, Gillum's cameo riding a horse in the teams "Old Town Road" video remake.
-
