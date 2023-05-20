(WSAV) – Patrick Henry Academy captures the SCISA Class 2A State Championship after run ruling Calhoun Academy, 12-2. An explosive third inning surged Patrick Henry Academy to victory when they scored eight runs in the deciding game three of the series.

GEORGIA

First Preparatory Christian Academy (FPCA) won the GIAA Class A State Championship after defeating Thomas Jefferson Academy 9-2.

Meanwhile, Pinewood Christian fell in game one of the GIAA Class 3A Championship series against John Milledge Academy, 6-0. They will play game two on Monday at 2 p.m.