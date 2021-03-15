Patience pays off for Bluffton in triumphant return to softball field

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – There was no hiding the smiles on the faces of each Bluffton and Hilton Head High softball player Monday afternoon, as both teams stepped back on the field for the first time since the pandemic shut down the 2020 season.

“It was all uncharted territory for all of us and to be out here now is a blessing,” Bluffton head coach William Rose explained. “It’s crazy to think how last year got taken away from us so fast and it’s like ‘oh are we going to even have one next year?’ You don’t want to think that, you want to stay positive for the kids, so it’s awesome to be out here right now.”

Bluffton used a decisive five-run third inning to break this game open and take home the victory over Hilton Head. The 12-0 win was a cherry on top of a day that was about more than each team’s performance on the field.

“It’s a blessing honestly just to be able to do this,” Bluffton sophomore Katie Ryan said right before taking her first at-bat of the 2021 season. “This is what we looked forward to last year and it never happened. We played one or two games and it shut down. Being out here and playing is so much fun.”

On March 15, 2020, the Bobcats’ program found out its 2020 season would be put on hold and then eventually shut down for the spring.

“We have to come back and fight every single game like it’s going to be our last,” senior captain Jayla Quick explained. “As an athlete [the pandemic] made me do things on my own. I had to get stronger and I couldn’t do it with my team so it really tested my love for the game.”

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete was at the game between Bluffton and Hilton Head and will have more highlights and interviews tonight on WSAV at 11.