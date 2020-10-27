Patience paying off for Islands QB Adams

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Entering his final year, Jadon Adams finally got his chance to lead Islands High School on the football field.

“I just kept working hard in the offseason and tried to gain respect from my teammates that I deserve the quarterback position,” Adams explained.

In previous years, Adams was lower on the depth chart and got more playing time as a wide receiver his sophomore year. Now a senior, Adams stayed patient and trusted he’d get the opportunity to takes over as QB1. The patience seems to be paying off, as he has exploded for 13 total touchdowns and no interceptions on the season.

“He knew his time was coming and he’s utilizing it very well I would say,” head coach DeShawn Printup added. “He’s lighting it up.”

Adams has shown off the arm, but also has a track & field background which makes him difficult to stop when he takes off.

“You never know when he’s going to run or throw,” Printup explained. “It’s like a guessing game [for defenses].”

Adams playmaking ability and management of the offense, combined with a rock solid defense have the Sharks at a perfect 4-0 midway through the regular season.

“Last year was not a fluke,” Adams stated, when asked about his message to the team this season. “We are here to stay and put the city on notice.”

The Sharks are on a bye this week before they take off fellow undefeated Savannah public school squad New Hampstead.