SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Carolina Panthers earned their second win of the season this past Sunday, as they stunned division rival Atlanta… in less than ideal conditions.

This week, Carolina hopes to earn back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

This game represents a similar scenario as last week for Carolina as they play the role of spoiler against a team that still has hope of making the playoffs.

The Panthers hope to see continued progression out of rookie quarterback Bryce Young, especially since he was the engineer of the game-winning drive last week for Carolina.

“I think being able to be consistent and build upon that last drive in particular,” Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said. “That kind of gives you a glimpse of what happens when we actually execute and are on the same page when we are making plays across the board and can put together some drives. it’s always more about us than it is about anybody else.”

The Panthers take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at 1 p.m.