Palmetto Championship Day 2: Hadley holds narrow lead over Dustin Johnson, rest of the field

RIDGELAND, S.c. (WSAV) – After two rounds of play at the Palmetto Championship, Chesson Hadley sits atop the leaderboard at 11-under with World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson threatening just two shots behind.
“I’ve got a lot of golf to be played so, you know, I’m just very thankful to be in the spot I’m at and not have to sweat out a cut line,” Hadley explained after his round. “I can just go to lunch, enjoy lunch, and not worry about playing the weekend because I’m definitely playing the weekend.”
Johnson, a South Carolina native, was tied for the lead heading into the last hole, but double-bogeyed 18 and entered the clubhouse at 9-under.
“I’m pleased with the way I played, obviously an unfortunate finish,” Johnson added. “Still in a really good position leading into the weekend and still a lot of golf to play, but I feel like I’m playing really well so I have a lot of confidence in what I’m doing.”
After a brief suspension of play due to weather, Bluffton native and former Hilton Head Christian golfer Bryson Nimmer did just enough in his final two holes to fall within the cut line and earn the right to play two more rounds this weekend.
WSAV will be on the course Saturday for ‘Moving Day’ at the Palmetto Championship @ Congaree.