Pair of Richmond Hill standouts sign to play college football

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Richmond Hill football standouts are following a long list of former Wildcats by signing a letter of intent to play college football.

Jalen Rouse, one of the most prolific running backs in Richmond Hill history, has committed to play football at Tennessee State. Rouse said the Tigers program was an attractive fit for him because of their plan for him on offense.

Check out the full interview with Rouse below:

Tavion Chini, a wide receiver at Richmond Hill, picked Savannah State because “it felt like home.” The pass catcher said he is looking forward to building a relationship with Tigers’ wide receiver coach B.J. Johnson.

Check out the full interview with Chini below: