Pair of private school matchups headline Tuesday night basketball highlights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Playing crosstown region opponents for the first time this season, the Savannah Country Day and Calvary Day girl’s basketball teams picked up convincing wins on the court Tuesday night.

Savannah Country Day built a comfortable 23-12 lead over Savannah Christian in the first half and never looked back in a 41-29 win over the Raiders. Calvary Day, meanwhile, scored the first 12 points of its game against St. Vincent’s and improved to 2-0 in region play with a 76-36 win at home against the Saints.

Here’s a look at the reported scores across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:

Boys

Richmond Hill 86, Brunswick 70

Glynn Academy 63, South Effingham 38

Windsor Forest 84, Groves 70

Portal 58, Metter 40

Woodville-Tompkins 70, Islands 55

Swainsboro 57, Jeff Davis 51

St. Andrew’s 67, Bulloch Academy 64

Hilton Head 48, May River 43

Girls

Brunswick 39, Richmond Hill 36

Glynn Academy 39, South Effingham 37

Bradwell Institute 67, Effingham County 19

Islands 44, Woodville-Tompkins 39

Windsor Forest 34, Groves 21

Swainsboro 59, Jeff Davis 18

Calvary Day 76, St. Vincent’s 36

Savannah Country Day 41, Savannah Christian 29

Bulloch Academy 58, St. Andrew’s 32

Hilton Head Christian 73, Coastal Hurricanes 49