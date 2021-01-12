Pair of private school matchups headline Tuesday night basketball highlights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Playing crosstown region opponents for the first time this season, the Savannah Country Day and Calvary Day girl’s basketball teams picked up convincing wins on the court Tuesday night.
Savannah Country Day built a comfortable 23-12 lead over Savannah Christian in the first half and never looked back in a 41-29 win over the Raiders. Calvary Day, meanwhile, scored the first 12 points of its game against St. Vincent’s and improved to 2-0 in region play with a 76-36 win at home against the Saints.
Here’s a look at the reported scores across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:
Boys
Richmond Hill 86, Brunswick 70
Glynn Academy 63, South Effingham 38
Windsor Forest 84, Groves 70
Portal 58, Metter 40
Woodville-Tompkins 70, Islands 55
Swainsboro 57, Jeff Davis 51
St. Andrew’s 67, Bulloch Academy 64
Hilton Head 48, May River 43
Girls
Brunswick 39, Richmond Hill 36
Glynn Academy 39, South Effingham 37
Bradwell Institute 67, Effingham County 19
Islands 44, Woodville-Tompkins 39
Windsor Forest 34, Groves 21
Swainsboro 59, Jeff Davis 18
Calvary Day 76, St. Vincent’s 36
Savannah Country Day 41, Savannah Christian 29
Bulloch Academy 58, St. Andrew’s 32
Hilton Head Christian 73, Coastal Hurricanes 49