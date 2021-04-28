Pair of Benedictine football players sign letters of intent

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As their time at Benedictine Military School comes to a close, two Cadets made a commitment to their next home and signed letters of intent to play football in college.

Speedy running back LeShon Brooks, Jr. will take his talents to Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia and Nick Dillon will stay in-state to kick for Berry College.

“[Signing day] will stay with me for a long time,” Dillon explained. “Just having everyone here supporting me and knowing I have them behind me will help me continue into the future.”

Brooks Jr., a selection to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class 4A all-state team, waited patiently to visit campus before signing his letter. While the recruiting and decision-making process wasn’t easy, Brooks Jr. said he was happy to have a clear future headed into the summer.

“There was a couple times I though about giving up,” Brooks Jr. added. “But God helped me, my team, my coaches, my family helped me push and become what I am right now.”