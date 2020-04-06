Organizers set new November dates for Masters Tournament, cancel women’s amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley announced the new dates of the 2020 Masters Tournament on Monday.

The tournament, along with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, were postponed on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ridley said Monday that the Augusta National Golf Club, with the help of leading organizations in golf, have picked Nov. 9-15 as intended dates to host the 2020 Masters.

“While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the coronavirus,” Ridley said. “Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport.”

Ridley said that professional and amateur golfers who would have qualified for the original April date will be invited to the tournament in November. All existing ticket holders will also be able to attend.

Ridley also announced the golf club has made the “difficult decision” to cancel the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“Ultimately, the many scheduling challenges with NCAA tournaments, the World Amateur Team Championships, the LPGA Q-Series and other events when women’s amateur golf resumes led to this decision,” Ridley said.

Every player who accepted an invitation to the 2020 championship will be invited to compete in the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur as long as she is still an amateur next year.

Ridley said anyone who purchased tickets to the 2020 championship will be sent a refund in May and will be given an opportunity to purchase new tickets for the 2021 championship.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp took to Twitter on Monday to share his appreciation of Ridley and the golf club’s commitment to safety amid the COVID-19 outbreak, saying he is looking forward to the tournament and “what it means for Georgians and fans around the world.”

I deeply appreciate Chairman Ridley and the Augusta National’s commitment to the safety of patrons and look forward to celebrating @TheMasters Tournament and what it means for Georgians and fans around the world come November! #gapol https://t.co/ObMeBZn30w — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 6, 2020

“Your patience is appreciated as we hope and plan for the 84th Masters this November,” Ridley said. “Thank you for your continues support, and we wish you and your loved ones health and safety during these uncertain times.”