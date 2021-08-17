One-on-one with Tokyo 2020 Olympian and Beaufort native CJ Cummings

BEAUFORT, S.c. (WSAV) – Ever since appearing in the 2020 Olympics for Team USA, weightlifter and Beaufort native CJ Cummings has been busy doing two things.
The first is promoting his episode of “No Days Off” a behind-the-scenes look at his training for the Tokyo Games.
The second is preparing for the 2024 Games in Paris, a process that only gets more intense as the big year draws closer.
Cummings took the time to speak to sports director Andrew Goldstein about why he was disappointed with his performance in Tokyo, how he gets through a brutal training regimen and what lies ahead.
