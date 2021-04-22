One of Georgia’s best girls soccer teams plays in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – On a patchy grass field in Brunswick, Glynn Academy prepares to dominate.

“They’re like my sisters,” said senior Sally Brock. “We grew up together playing soccer since we were really little.”

The Terrors aren’t just undefeated on the year; they’ve outscored their opponents by a margin of 133 to 11.

“You see it whenever they’re younger, the leadership come out and the work ethic,” said head coach Tom Lemmon. “They love the game and love doing the best they can to represent their school.”

While Glynn Academy is all business on the pitch, their favorite moments actually come before they lace up the cleats.

“Before every home game, we have spaghetti dinners all together,” Brock said. “We go to one of our houses and the moms cook us all our own meals for the night. It’s just really fun. We’ll have a dance party.”

All of those spaghetti dinners and dance parties helped the Glynn Academy girls get through one of the most difficult parts of their lives.

“Soccer has been the only thing that has felt completely normal,” said senior Whitley Barbee. “Even when we were playing our offseason during travel, it’s still made things a little less weird.”

When they got that chance to do something they loved, head coach Tom Lemmon had just one goal.

“To get them to come out and fight every game,” Lemmon said. “To play their best every time we get on the field no matter who steps across from us, we’ve got to be ready.

After an unbeaten season and a region championship, there’s just one goal left; bring a state title home to Brunswick.

“It would just mean so much to us and so much to this school and this community,” Brock said.