Observations from Georgia Southern’s final fall football scrimmage

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern football’s second and final scrimmage of the 2021 fall camp was full of notable headlines.

Let’s start with the on-field product. The name of the game for the Eagles’ offense was tempo Saturday morning. Georgia Southern would often snap the ball just 2-3 seconds after breaking the huddle. The players seemed on board with the latest wrinkle to offensive coordinator Doug Ruse’s game plan.

“It doesn’t give defense time to get their hands in the ground and get set of get their feet in the ground and tee off on us,” running back Logan Wright explained. “It’s like the art of surprise and it’s like war. If we can surprise them with something new like a different package, different formation or different personnel, it keeps them on their toes so they have to play a base defense.”

As for who will be directing this offense, that still remains to be seen. With the season opener two weeks away, head coach Chad Lunsford declined to name a starting quarterback. True freshman Cam’Ron Ransom split QB1 reps with Justin Tomlin, who will serve a two-game suspension due to academic reasons.

“Sometimes, you get a freshman that is excited when they get there then, when it gets hard, they start second-guessing themselves,” Lunsford said. “Cam’Ron hasn’t done that. He’s done a really good job trying to get in the playbook and he’s done a really good job trying to build a relationship with Coach Ruse and vice versa.”

If he gets the nod Week One at home against Gardner Webb on September 4th, Ransom would be the first true freshman to start a season opener for Georgia Southern.

“The biggest thing [Ransom] has done is try to build a relationship with the team,” Lunsford added. “He’s not a standoff-ish guy — he’s an outgoing, ‘Man, I want to get to know everyone on the team’ guy. He’s done a good job with that, so we are very proud of him. We will see how it works out on the field, but I do think he has a bright future.”

The Georgia Southern defense was dealt a huge blow when it was announced starting linebacker Todd Bradley-Glenn tore his left bicep and would miss the entire season. Despite this massive loss, the Georgia Southern defense will likely be one of the biggest strengths for this team.

“I feel like the sky is the limit. I don’t see a weak link across the board,” star cornerback Derrick Canteen said. “Our safeties, our corners and our anchors can all play as ballhawks. You will see, as the season gets going, is we have depth. It doesn’t stop at the first level. We have young guys stepping up and that’s very important.”

As we get closer and closer to the 2021 regular season, Lunsford gave an update on the team’s vaccination numbers. According to Lunsford, 82% of his ‘3-Deep’ depth chart is fully vaccinated. Breaking it down further, Lunsford said 89% of the offense, 77% of the defense and 72% of the special teams on his ‘3-Deep’ charts are fully vaccinated. The Sun Belt has stated teams that cannot play games due to a COVID-19 outbreak will have to forfeit.

Tonight on WSAV at 6, Connor DelPrete brings you the sights and sounds from Saturday’s scrimmage.