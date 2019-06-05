Oakland Drafts Georgia Southern's Shuman in 6th Round: Exclusive Interview
Above picture courtesy Georgia Southern
The Oakland A's selected Georgia Southern junior Seth Shuman in the 6th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday night. Minutes after, he granted WSAV Sports Director Greg Talbott an exclusive interview, listen to the complete conversation above.
Further information courtesy of Georgia Southern...
The scouting report on MLB.com lists Shuman as a depth starter, a ground-ball pitcher with good command. He has an 88-90 mph fastball that can reach 92 -- and even got to 94 mph later in the season, according to some scouts -- along with an above-average slider and a changeup.
Oakland has taken an Eagle in back-to-back drafts, taking Shuman in 2019, only a year after taking Chase Cohen in the ninth round of the 2018 draft. This marks the fifth time that Oakland has taken an Eagle and the seventh time the franchise has selected a Georgia Southern product.
This is the second time that Shuman has been drafted. In 2016 he was picked 1,171st by the Baltimore Orioles in the 39th round. Seth started his career in Statesboro on the gridiron, playing four games for the Eagles at quarterback before switching his focus to baseball.
The 2019 MLB Draft continues on Wednesday with rounds 11-40. Coverage starts on MLB.com at Noon. 2019 marks the sixth-straight year that an Eagle has been selected in the MLB draft. Five Eagles have been taken in the first 10 rounds over the last three seasons.