SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The NFL Draft is Thursday, and everyone in Savannah is hoping to hear Nolan Smith’s name called in the first round.

There are multiple projections of when the Georgia Bulldogs linebacker’s name will be called.

The NFL.com projection has him going number eight to the Atlanta Falcons. ESPN has him going 20th to the Seattle Seahawks. CBS Sports has him going 19 to the Tampa Buccaneers.

Another projection had him as the last pick of the first round going to the Superbowl champions.

WSAV Sports spoke with Smith’s godmother who said this has been a lifelong dream.

“I can remember being at an event with Nolan’s family and he was asked to stand up and give a toast,” Smith’s godmother Karen Hamilton-Thompson said. “He looked at his mom – he was probably 13, maybe 14 at the time.

“He said, ‘You having to work will be your choice because I’m going to make it to the NFL and I’m going to make sure I change the generation of our family.’”

