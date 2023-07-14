SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nolan Smith, the two-time National Champion, former UGA Bulldog and current Philadelphia Eagle was back in his hometown Friday.

Smith visited kids at his old stomping grounds, the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club. He spent his time signing autographs, taking pictures and dropping off school supplies.

He spoke about being back home and how seeing the kids’ excitement brought him joy.

“I’ll say, best part about being back is just you get to see the kids’ faces once again, and you were just there. Just coming back and giving them that joy and enlighting their day,” Smith said. “And most people don’t know they are here from 8 to 5, really, until their parents get off. And I just know how it feels and I just wanted to come bring some excitement on the little weekend that I had.”

The excitement these kids had about seeing @SmithNoland2 is UNMATCHED!!! It really made my day & theirs as you can see. Shoutout to Nolan for being a solid role model💯 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/kKAvOQXy5F — Corey Howard (@choward_media) July 14, 2023

He isn’t done yet. Smith’s football camp is now underway at Floyd E. Morris Field near Daffin Park. He’ll have help from another Savannah native, Florida State’s Winston Wright Jr.