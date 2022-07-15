SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fresh off winning a national title with the Georgia Bulldogs, rising senior Nolan Smith is coming back to Savannah for his annual football camp.



The Pups Day Out Camp will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Floyd Morris Field at 1500 East Victory Drive.



Kids from ages 10 to 13 will play from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., while ages 14 to 17 will go from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



In addition to the football camp, Smith will hand out free bookbags with school supplies for kids that need them.



Smith was a dynamic presence for the Dawgs during their 2021 National Championship season, racking up 3.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.



Prior to attending UGA, Smith played football at Calvary Day School for two years before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.



Smith hosted the first edition of his camp last year, shortly after the NCAA’s decision to allow players to profit off name, image and likeness.