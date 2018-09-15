No. 2 Clemson Too Much For Eagles

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Georgia Southern Eagles football team fell to #2 ranked Clemson 38-7 Saturday afternoon.

CLEMSON, (Ga.) - Second-ranked Clemson started slow, but picked up steam in the second quarter with three touchdowns en route to a 38-7 victory over Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.



Key Moment: After for two turnovers and then bending for 12 plays on the fourth drive, including three big stops inside the 5-yard line, the Eagle defense finally succumbed on 4th and goal as the Tigers walked in for the first score of the game.



GS Play of the Game: Receiver Obe Fortune connected with slot receiver Wesley Kennedy III on a double pass for 40 yards to set up the Eagles' first touchdown of the game.



Key Stat: Nose tackle C.J. Wright carried the ball five times for 20 yards, averaging a team-high 4.0 yards per carry in his first collegiate action running the ball.



Key Scoring Plays:

It took over 21 minutes into the game, but Clemson finally got on the board in the second quarter when Travis Etienne walked in from 1-yard out on 4th and goal. CU 7-0

On third and long, Trevor Lawrence connected with Justyn Ross downfield, who then made two Eagles miss en route to a 58-yard touchdown. CU 14-0

Greg Huegel connected on a 37-yard field goal on Clemson's first drive of the second half. CU 24-0

After Fortune connected with Kennedy III, quarterback Shai Werts kept the ball on an option play to score from 6 yards out early in the fourth quarter. CU 24-7

kept the ball on an option play to score from 6 yards out early in the fourth quarter. CU 24-7 Etienne put the game away with six minutes left, busting a 40-yard touchdown run down the right sideline to cap his big day. CU 31-7



GS Player of the Game: Vildor was a blanket on the Clemson receivers all day, recording two tackles, an interception and two pass break ups while not giving up a pass reception.



Up Next: The Eagles (2-1) will have a week off before returning to action on Saturday, Sept. 29 in their Sun Belt opener against Arkansas State. Kick-off time will be announced on Monday and the game will be broadcast on through ESPN+ and on the Georgia Southern Radio Network. Tickets are available through GSEagles.com/Tickets.