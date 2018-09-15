Sports

No. 2 Clemson Too Much For Eagles

CLEMSON, (Ga.) - Second-ranked Clemson started slow, but picked up steam in the second quarter with three touchdowns en route to a 38-7 victory over Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Key Moment: After for two turnovers and then bending for 12 plays on the fourth drive, including three big stops inside the 5-yard line, the Eagle defense finally succumbed on 4th and goal as the Tigers walked in for the first score of the game.

GS Play of the Game: Receiver Obe Fortuneconnected with slot receiver Wesley Kennedy III on a double pass for 40 yards to set up the Eagles' first touchdown of the game.

Key Stat: Nose tackle C.J. Wright carried the ball five times for 20 yards, averaging a team-high 4.0 yards per carry in his first collegiate action running the ball.

Key Scoring Plays:

  • It took over 21 minutes into the game, but Clemson finally got on the board in the second quarter when Travis Etienne walked in from 1-yard out on 4th and goal. CU 7-0
  • On third and long, Trevor Lawrence connected with Justyn Ross downfield, who then made two Eagles miss en route to a 58-yard touchdown. CU 14-0
  • Greg Huegel connected on a 37-yard field goal on Clemson's first drive of the second half. CU 24-0
  • After Fortune connected with Kennedy III, quarterback Shai Werts kept the ball on an option play to score from 6 yards out early in the fourth quarter. CU 24-7
  • Etienne put the game away with six minutes left, busting a 40-yard touchdown run down the right sideline to cap his big day. CU 31-7


GS Player of the Game: Vildor was a blanket on the Clemson receivers all day, recording two tackles, an interception and two pass break ups while not giving up a pass reception.

Up Next: The Eagles (2-1) will have a week off before returning to action on Saturday, Sept. 29 in their Sun Belt opener against Arkansas State. Kick-off time will be announced on Monday and the game will be broadcast on through ESPN+ and on the Georgia Southern Radio Network. Tickets are available through GSEagles.com/Tickets.

