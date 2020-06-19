Nick Watney tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from RBC Heritage

Nick Watney prepares to hit a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Nick Watney, PGA Tour member at the RBC Heritage this week, has withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials said Friday that the tournament will continue as planned but a response plan is being implemented to identify those who may have had close contact with Watney.

According to the PGA Tour, Watney indicated he had symptoms consistent with the virus prior to arriving at the tournament. He traveled to Hilton Head privately and was not on the Tour-provided charter.

Officials say he tested negative upon arrival but was found to be positive once he indicated he had symptoms and was administered another test.

“He is the first PGA TOUR member to test positive for Coronavirus,” the Tour stated. “A total of 369 individuals (players, caddies, essential personnel) underwent on-site testing prior to the start of the tournament, with zero positive results.”