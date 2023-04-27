SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nolan Smith is headed to the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected the Savannah native with the 30th overall pick, but he was selected with the Eagles’ 31st pick. The reason for the difference is the Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick as a punishment for tampering from the NFL. The Dolphins’ would have picked at No. 21.

Smith, an outside linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs, is a two-time CFP national champion.

The 22-year-old played for Calvary Day School in Savannah for two years before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Prior to the draft, there was speculation Smith would go as high as eighth.

WSAV Sports recently spoke with Smith’s godmother who says this has been a lifelong dream.