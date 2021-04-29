NFL-bound: Long County’s Jamin Davis drafted by Washington Football Team

Images of Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis are shown on stage after he was chosen by the Washington Football Team with the 19th pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – Former Long County High School football star Jamin Davis didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called on draft night. The Washington Football Team selected Davis with the 19th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Washington takes Jamin Davis, Kentucky LB



Davis saw his draft stock skyrocket this offseason thanks to a superb final season at the University of Kentucky. He led the Wildcats in tackles (102) and was named First-Team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus.

Davis becomes the second linebacker taken in this year’s draft after Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons was selected by the Dallas Cowboys.

Before draft day, Davis sat down with WSAV to talk about his journey to the sports’ biggest stage.