New signee comes up clutch with late goal, Tormenta FC salvages tie at home

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Hours after his signing was announced, Shinya Kadono made his Tormenta FC debut and scored the game-tying goal in the 88th minute to help his team earn a 1-1- tie against Lansing Ignite FC Saturday night.

Kadono, who comes from D.C. United affiliate Loudoun United FC, was listed as a reserve before gametime and came on in the 76th minute.

After letting up a goal early, Pablo Jara was a brick wall between the posts for Tormenta FC. The keeper turned away a handful of shots to keep it a 1-0 game and saved the potential game-winning penalty kick in the 97th minute.

With tonight’s tie, Tormenta FC gains a point on USL League One leaders North Texas SC. The team sits four points out of first place and will play Greenville Triumph on the road at 7 p.m. next Saturday.