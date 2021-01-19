New Hampstead’s double OT win headlines busy night of local hoops

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Down six with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter, the New Hampstead boys basketball team hit a pair of threes to tie it up and outlasted Benedictine in double overtime Tuesday night. Alaris Wall, a senior point guard for the Phoenix, hit the second 3-pointer to send it to overtime and sealed the 70-61 win with a breakaway dunk.

Across the city, defending state champ Swainsboro traveled to Woodville-Tompkins for a clash between two of the top boys teams in Class 2A. Swainsboro picked up the regular season sweep of the Wolverines with a 79-67 win.

Meanwhile, the Statesboro boys paid a visit to 6A-Region 2 foe Effingham County. The Blue Devils, fueled by a 10-0 run to end the half, picked up a convincing 74-47 win and stayed perfect against the Rebels in the 2020-’21 season.

The Savannah Country Day girls basketball squad is off to one of its hottest starts in program history. Riding a 13-1 record into Tuesday’s game, the Hornets took care of business again with a 51-32 win over St. Vincent’s Academy.

Check out more scores from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry below:

GEORGIA

Boys

New Hampstead 70, Benedictine 61 (2OT)

Swainsboro 79, Woodville-Tompkins 67

Glynn Academy 46, Bradwell Institute 36

East Laurens 35, Jeff Davis 53

Bulloch Academy 49, Pinewood Christian 38

Beach 46, Savannah Country Day 44

South Effingham 55, Richmond Hill 60

Jenkins 51, Islands 57

Savannah 42, Windsor Forest 94

Wayne County 70, Ware County 37

MCA 69, Claxton 77

Girls

Wayne County 26, Ware County 44

Swainsboro 39, Woodville-Tompkins 51

St. Vincent’s 32, Savannah Country Day 51

Savannah 40, Windsor Forest 38

MCA 30, Claxton 56

South Effingham 32, Richmond Hill 53

Jenkins 27, Islands 33

SOUTH CAROLINA

Boys

May River 82, Beaufort 56

Bethesda Academy 64, Hilton Head Christian 56

James Island 51, Hilton Head 55

Girls

May River 37, Beaufort 26

Hilton Head Christian 59, Pinewood Prep 21