New Hampstead boys, Brunswick girls pick up key victories

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Richmond Hill Wildcats’ girls team came into the night hoping to avoid losing to the Brunswick Pirates for a second time this year.
In a tightly contested defensive battle, Brunswick edged out Richmond Hill in their own building, 40-37.
Meanwhile, back in Savannah, New Hampstead’s boys team locked up the top seed in region 3-AAAA by beating Benedictine, 62-53.
CORRECTION: At the 0:52 mark of the above clip, Andrew’s brain short-circuits and he refers to Richmond Hill as the “Tigers” instead of the “Wildcats.” We regret the error and Andrew will yell at his brain to be better.
OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Portal 55, Claxton 50
Baptist Hill 45, Whale Branch 43
Vidalia 46, Swainsboro 67
Bethesda Academy 62, John Paul II 56
Savannah Christian 60, Aquinas 52
Brunswick 44, Richmond Hill 64
South Effingham 52, Glynn Academy 65
Pinewood Christian 53, Bulloch Academy 69
Statesboro 78, Northside 71
Pierce County 56, Appling County 78
Wayne County 56, Veterans 70
Hilton Head Prep 73, Colleton County 53
Brantley County 70, Tatnall County 71
OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Bryan County 45, McIntosh County Academy 36
North Charleston 36, Battery Creek 48
Calvary Day 45, Country Day 28
The Habersham School 30, Coastal Home School 64
Statesboro 52, Northside 45
Screven County 62, Jenkins County 53
Pierce County 72, Appling County 31
Claxton 51, Portal 23
Wayne County 56, Veterans 42
South Effingham 42, Glynn Academy 60
Brantley County 28, Tatnall County 52
