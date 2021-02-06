New Hampstead boys, Brunswick girls pick up key victories

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - After Georgia Southern let up 33 points to defending conference champion Troy in the first quarter - the most the Eagles had ever given up in one period - it looked like the Eagles were headed for another loss to the Trojans.

Instead, the Eagles went on an offensive tear in the second half, erasing a 16-point deficit and defeating Troy, 96-61.

The win ended the Trojans' seven-game win streak and gave Georgia Southern its first win against Troy since 1978.