New Hampstead boy's basketball powers past Beach

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 11:50 PM EST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 11:50 PM EST

SAVANNAH, (Ga.) - The New Hampstead boy's basketball team picked up its second win of the 2018 season with a 64-39 victory over Beach.

WSAV's Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Beach High School.

