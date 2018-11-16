New Hampstead boy's basketball powers past Beach
SAVANNAH, (Ga.) - The New Hampstead boy's basketball team picked up its second win of the 2018 season with a 64-39 victory over Beach.
WSAV's Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Beach High School.
