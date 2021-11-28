New Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton to keep interim coach Kevin Whitley on staff

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Kevin Whitley may not hold the title of Georgia Southern’s interim head football coach any longer, but he will still be a part of this program’s future.

WSAV has confirmed that new head coach Clay Helton will keep Whitley on staff. It has not been made clear what position Whitley will hold.

It is not presently known whether he will go back to his role as DBs coach or transition into something new. — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) November 29, 2021

Before taking over as interim head coach in late September, Whitley was in his third season as the cornerbacks coach at Georgia Southern. In his interim role, the Eagles went 2-6 with wins over Arkansas State and Texas State.

Whitley played at Georgia Southern from 1988-91 as a four-year starter, where he earned honorable mention All-America honors and helped lead the Eagles to two national championships.

