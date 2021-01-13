New batch of Wolverines look to cement legacy at Woodville-Tompkins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There’s a couple of names synonymous with Woodville-Tompkins boy’s basketball. Preston Crisp and Bernard Pelote come to mind for delivering region championships in past years.

Who will be the next star to cement their legacy with the Wolverines’ program? Coach Lenny Williams says there are a handful of players on his team from which to choose.

“You’ve got to understand that these four or five guys are special,” Williams explained at a practice Monday. “They are ‘those dudes’, not ‘that dude, but ‘those dudes.’ I want them to understand that.”

Maybe by necessity as much as by choice this season, Woodville-Tompkins likely won’t be led by the same scorer every night. The 2020-’21 Wolverines have just two seniors, less than the typical four or five the team is used to having. After receiving some tips from previous legends, juniors Antonio Hunt and Lukas Platauna took it upon themselves to asume a leadership role this offseason.

“I saw [Preston Crisp and Bernard Pelote] a couple weeks ago and they told me I was going to have to be a new leader,” Hunt explained. ” I’ve been here since ninth grade, playing on varsity since ninth grade, and they’ve been grooming me for this.”

Williams says this is Hunt’s year to shine because, when engaged, he’s helping the Wolverines on both ends of the court and winning games by “25-30 points.” Platauna has, in Williams’ words, excelled as a distributor with a high basketball IQ and lethal shooting stroke when he decides to pull up.

“They know where each other are (sic) and flow off each other,” Williams explained. “These guys would drive and kick it. I am thinking ‘It’s about to go out of bounds’ and then out of nowhere this guys comes in to get the pass, get the shot up, or get the layup.”

How did the transition come so easily for these players? The easy answer may be the fact they’ve been playing together since middle school. But Platauna, like his teammate, credits former players with making him more comfortable to step up into a bigger role.

“They were definitely good leaders to our team and I would look up to them and try to be like them,” Platauna added. “I’ve been around them and I’ve taken tips from them.”

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete will bring you the Wolverines’ full story tonight on WSAV at 11.