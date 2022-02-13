Twelve players with Georgia ties competing in the Super Bowl

(WSAV) – Twelves players with connections to Georgia will play in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Four of the 12 players went to the University of Georgia (UGA), and the eight others were born in the peach state. See the list below.
UGA
Matthew Stafford: played for the Bulldogs from 2006-2008.
Sony Michel: played for the Bulldogs from 2014-2017.
Leonard Floyd: played for the Bulldogs from 2013-2015.
Trey Hill: played for the Bulldogs in 2020.
Born in Georgia (list provided by patch.com)
- Tremayne Anchrum, LA Rams Offensive Tackle, Powder Springs, McEachern High School
- Grant Haley, LA Rams Cornerback, Atlanta, The Lovett School
- Ernest Jones, LA Rams Linebacker, Waycross, Ware County High School
- Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals Safety, Rossville, Ridgeland High School
- Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback, Tyrone, Sandy Creek High School
- Cameron Sample, Defensive Lineman, Snellville, Shiloh High School
- D’Ante Smith, Offensive Tackle, Grovetown, Grovetown High School
- C.J. Uzomah, Tight End, Suwanee, North Gwinnett High School