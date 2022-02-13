Twelve players with Georgia ties competing in the Super Bowl

(WSAV) – Twelves players with connections to Georgia will play in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Four of the 12 players went to the University of Georgia (UGA), and the eight others were born in the peach state. See the list below.

UGA

Matthew Stafford: played for the Bulldogs from 2006-2008.

Sony Michel: played for the Bulldogs from 2014-2017.

Leonard Floyd: played for the Bulldogs from 2013-2015.

Trey Hill: played for the Bulldogs in 2020.

Born in Georgia (list provided by patch.com)