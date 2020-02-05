Savannah Christian – Marquell Brown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the most elusive playmakers in Savannah is officially a Savannah State Tiger.

Marquell Brown, running back out of Savannah Christian, is taking his talents just down the road to join a 2020 recruiting class full of Coastal Empire and Lowcountry players.

“I feel like this class is going to dominate,” Brown said after signing his letter of intent. “I feel like one year we are going to have a chance to win a national championship.”

Brown talked with WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete about his commitment, what attracted him to Savannah State, his relationship with Jordan Grant (a former Savannah Christian running back now at Savannah State, and more.