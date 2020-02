(WSAV) – National Signing Day took WSAV to all corners of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, as promising young athletes signed the dotted line to continue their athletic careers in college.

Savannah State grabbed headlines by recruiting predominately local talent and Georgia Southern picked up a running back that lead the nation in rushing yards last year.

WSAV sports director Greg Talbott brings you signing day highlights and interviews from seven high schools and two colleges.