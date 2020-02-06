National Signing Day: The ‘Island Boyz’ from Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Ten students from Hilton Head signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.

On the football side, seven ‘Island Boyz’ are headed to programs across the country. Christian Miller, a coveted defensive back, picked Gardner-Webb because of the facilities and his relationship with the coaching staff. Check out his full interview below:

Fellow defensive standout Cole DeMarzo fulfilled a childhood dream Wednesday. The linebacker signed with Michigan State — a school he’s followed as a fan religiously.

On the opposite side of the ball, senior quarterback Gaston Moore accepted a ‘preferred walk-on’ offer from the University of Central Florida. The Seahawks ran a spread offense and Moore says he believes that will make the transition to college ball at UCF easier.

Before signing their letters of intent, each athlete stood up and gave the main reasons behind their college choice.



