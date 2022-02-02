National Signing Day Coverage: See who signed where in the local area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Feb. 2, thousands of high school athletes made one of the biggest commitments of their lives as they signed their “letter of intent” on National Signing Day. For each athlete signing the dotted line is the next big step for playing sports collegiately.

Congratulations to each signee, and best of luck in your future endeavors.

We will update this article at the end of the day with a list of all the area signings (currently in progress).

APPLING COUNTY

Appling County High School’s signees

Taylen Crosby (Savannah State) – Savannah State finds a gem in Crosby, who played started all four years of his high school career at Appling County High School. Crosby played both sides of the ball. On offense, Crosby played quarterback, wide receiver, and running back. On defense, Crosby played defensive back and linebacker.

Dennis Mims (Savannah State) – Savannah State receives another two-way athlete signing Mims, who played outside linebacker and running back for Appling County High School. Mims finished his high school career with 1002 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Defensively, Mims’s career included 241 tackles, two interceptions, and five sacks.

Jarvis Mims (LaGrange College) – Mims averaged 5.8 yards per carry and will help LaGrange College with its running game. He finishes his high school career with 1,201 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

Malik Rogers (LaGrange College) – Rogers spent most of his high school career playing cornerback snagging four intercepting in three years. He also dabbled around in the team’s offense during his senior year.

Darris Smith (University of Georgia) – The 6-foot-6, 225-pound, four-star edge rusher will help the Georgia Bulldogs on defense. Smith compiled more than 10 sacks and 17 hurries during his career. The UGA Wire predicts the Smith will play outside linebacker for the Bulldogs.

Go dawgs 🐶 https://t.co/QwkEOLCmml — Darris smith ツ (@Darrissmith_9) February 2, 2022



Jamori Wright (Fort Valley State University) – Wright played three years at Appling County High School as a defensive back and grabbed 11 interceptions in his high school career.

SAVANNAH CHRISTIAN PREP (SCPS)

Hallie Rainwater (Limestone University) – Rainwater played varsity volleyball for three years and finished her career with 392 kills and 88 total blocks.

Olivia Alvarez (Georgia College) – Alvarez will help Georgia College offensively on the volleyball court. She finished her high school career with 839 assists and 274 digs.

Faith Bullied (North Georgia) – Bullied played soccer for the SCPS and accounted for more than 250 saves. She averaged more than nine saves per game.

George Futch (Lenoir-Rhyne) – Futch will give Lenoir-Rhyne’s offense a boost at a wide receiver with great hands and deep threat ability. He averaged more than 16 yards a catch during his career, along with 2,030 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns.