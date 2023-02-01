(WSAV) – High school athletes for across the national made their commitments official today by signing their letter intent. Look below for a breakdown of each school.

SAVANNAH CHRISTIAN

Maggie Byrd – Volleyball – Kennesaw State University: Byrd finished her high school career with 432 kills and 993 assists.

Paulus Zittrauer – Football – Franklin & Marshall College: Zittrauer played quarterback for the Raiders and finished his career with 25 touchdowns and 2774 passing yards.

Akeem Lane – Football – Franklin & Marshall College

Congratulations to Paulus Zittrauer, Maggie Byrd, and Akeem Lane on signing to play college sports at our National Signing Day Ceremony! pic.twitter.com/2sORVUCPSG — SCPS Athletics (@SCPSAthletics) February 1, 2023

CALVARY DAY

Terry Simmons Jr. – Football – Duke University: Simmons finished his high school career with 185 total tackles and 42.5 of those tackles were for a loss of yardage.

Jalin Scott – Football – Savannah State: Scott is one of the 11 linemen to sign with the Tigers, and they try to get tougher in the trenches.

Caleb Sineath – Baseball – Erskine College: Sineath played in-field for Calvary Day and will play for Erskine College at the next level.

RICHMOND HILL

Zion Gillard – Football – Peru State College

Dontae Goodner – Football – Ripon College

APPLING COUNTY

Kaylee Yeomans – Softball – Lander University

Trinity Johnson – Softball – South Georgia College

Madelyn Taylor – College of Coastal Georgia

Jaylen Johnson – Football – University of South Florida

Dawson Griffis – Football – Wingate University

Jacob Gardner – Football – Presbyterian College

Will Solomon – Football – Berry College

Chayce Smith – Football – Middle Tennessee State University

Marcus Nesmith – Football – Independence Community

Great day in AC! More to come! 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/1EmvjAT1uQ — Appling County Football Recruiting (@ApplingRecruits) February 1, 2023

BEAUFORT

Kacy Fields – Football – South Carolina State University

Michael Dennison – Football – Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MAY RIVER

Jacob Bollinger – Lacrosse – Emory-Riddle Aeronautical University

Brooks Van Esselstyn – Lacrosse – Florida Tech

Anya Arroyo – Cross Country/Track – South Carolina

Chris Feuers – Swim – Converse University

Tereseva Rieck – Cheerleading – Newberry College

Darrion Perry – Football – Anderson University

BETHESDA

Jalil Calhoun – Football – Savannah State

STATESBORO

Tyrell Hughes – Football – Anderson University

SOUTHEAST BULLOCH

Collin Jackson – Football – Shorter University

BENEDICTINE

Lamont Mitchell – Football – Georgia Military College

Zaquan Bryan – Football – Minnesota

BLUFFTON

Max Vonhohenstraeten – Football – Erskine College

EFFINGHAM COUNTY

Timmy Brown – Football – Army West Point

Keion Wallace – Football – Georgia Southern University