(WSAV) – High school athletes for across the national made their commitments official today by signing their letter intent. Look below for a breakdown of each school.
SAVANNAH CHRISTIAN
Maggie Byrd – Volleyball – Kennesaw State University: Byrd finished her high school career with 432 kills and 993 assists.
Paulus Zittrauer – Football – Franklin & Marshall College: Zittrauer played quarterback for the Raiders and finished his career with 25 touchdowns and 2774 passing yards.
Akeem Lane – Football – Franklin & Marshall College
CALVARY DAY
Terry Simmons Jr. – Football – Duke University: Simmons finished his high school career with 185 total tackles and 42.5 of those tackles were for a loss of yardage.
Jalin Scott – Football – Savannah State: Scott is one of the 11 linemen to sign with the Tigers, and they try to get tougher in the trenches.
Caleb Sineath – Baseball – Erskine College: Sineath played in-field for Calvary Day and will play for Erskine College at the next level.
RICHMOND HILL
Zion Gillard – Football – Peru State College
Dontae Goodner – Football – Ripon College
APPLING COUNTY
Kaylee Yeomans – Softball – Lander University
Trinity Johnson – Softball – South Georgia College
Madelyn Taylor – College of Coastal Georgia
Jaylen Johnson – Football – University of South Florida
Dawson Griffis – Football – Wingate University
Jacob Gardner – Football – Presbyterian College
Will Solomon – Football – Berry College
Chayce Smith – Football – Middle Tennessee State University
Marcus Nesmith – Football – Independence Community
BEAUFORT
Kacy Fields – Football – South Carolina State University
Michael Dennison – Football – Massachusetts Institute of Technology
MAY RIVER
Jacob Bollinger – Lacrosse – Emory-Riddle Aeronautical University
Brooks Van Esselstyn – Lacrosse – Florida Tech
Anya Arroyo – Cross Country/Track – South Carolina
Chris Feuers – Swim – Converse University
Tereseva Rieck – Cheerleading – Newberry College
Darrion Perry – Football – Anderson University
BETHESDA
Jalil Calhoun – Football – Savannah State
STATESBORO
Tyrell Hughes – Football – Anderson University
SOUTHEAST BULLOCH
Collin Jackson – Football – Shorter University
BENEDICTINE
Lamont Mitchell – Football – Georgia Military College
Zaquan Bryan – Football – Minnesota
BLUFFTON
Max Vonhohenstraeten – Football – Erskine College
EFFINGHAM COUNTY
Timmy Brown – Football – Army West Point
Keion Wallace – Football – Georgia Southern University