National Champions: Forest City Juniors adding hardware to the trophy closet

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAV) – A youth shooting team out of Savannah is bringing home hardware after a successful weekend at the Scholastic Clay Target Program National Championships.

The Forest City Juniors won national championships in ten different categories at the SCTP event in Columbus, Ohio. There were 250 teams and more than 2,500 athletes competing for titles.

Jack McKenzie, a rising 5th grader, stole the show in the rookie division. McKenzie won the individual skeet title, individual overall title, and was part of FCJ’s team that won the rookie squad national championship.

The JV skeet podium was dominated by the Forest City Juniors. The top two teams are both part of FCJ and were seperated by one bird.

The following is a list of this year’s national champions from the Forest City Juniors: