NAIA lacrosse champions crowned in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After four long days and 14 matches in Memorial Stadium, the NAIA lacrosse championships drew to a close with Keiser University claiming the inaugural women’s title and Reinhardt University winning the men’s championship.

Reinhardt, which has now won four consecutive NAIA men’s lax championships, defeated Indiana Tech, 17-8, to cap off an unbeaten season.



On the women’s side, Keiser University withstood a title match with six ties to defeat University of the Cumberlands, 13-11.



Savannah College of Art and Design qualified for the championship bracket on the women’s side, but fell in the first round to Cumberlands, 18-7.



The event was a return to normalcy for the world of lacrosse, which had the majority of its season canceled in 2020 by the COVID pandemic.



It was also the first large-scale event put on by the Savannah Sports Council since the pandemic began. SSC director Rob Wells said he couldn’t have been happier to be back.



“It’s why we’re here and why we exist,” Wells said. “In the last 15 and 16 months, we were kind of wondering if we’re ever going to have something to do again. To be finally back at it and have a big event and have it be a success like it is, it means the world.”



“Typically by the end of [four days] I’d be ready for it to be over, but honestly today, I’m sad that this is the last day,” Wells continued. “Its been a great four days. The weather has been great and the competition has been fantastic. To be able to have an event that we’re running again means the world.”